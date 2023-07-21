The new Saucony Triumph 21 is the latest edition in chronological order of a cornerstone among Saucony’s neutralsa lightweight, plush shoe built with PWRRUN+ cushioning and just the right amount of support for a luxurious feel underfoot – a certainty whatever your speed and running goals.

New Saucony Triumph 21: the neutral running shoe even more cushioned and even more comfortable

Extreme cushining is the result of a winning combination: midsole and insole are in fact made in PWRRUN+, the avant-garde among Saucony cushioning systems, the best combination in all aspects such as energy return, impact absorption, reactivity, pressure reduction, durability and weight. In a nutshell: less weight, more cushioning and great energy return for ready-to-use comfort.

Flat knit upper for a perfect fit

The new flat knit upper uses a redesigned lacing system to ensure a perfect fit and all the safety you need while running. The exceptional fit and feel is completed by the soft heel collar and padded tongue.

offset and weight

Facts and numbers: Offset is 10mm (heel 37mm / forefoot 27mm); the weight is 279 g for the male version and 250g for the female one.

There is also the RFG version with less and less plastic

Those who love this model will not be able to do without his too RFG – Run For Good – version arriving in autumn: same performance but with even greater attention to the environment. For many seasons, all the models in the Saucony collection have been using partially recycled materials: a process that will lead over time, step by step, to becoming as sustainable as possible while maintaining the same quality and high performance characteristics characteristic of the brand.

From this season Saucony has put the accelerator on this commitment to the planet and many models will therefore also be made in the RFG version of the same name.

Specifically, the RFG version of the Triumph model to limit dependence on plastic will use PWRRUN BIO+ which contains 55% corn-based foam combined with an upper partially composed of recycled yarns and vegetable-based dyes and an 80% natural rubber sole.

READ ALSO: Saucony Ride and Guide: the most popular of the American brand

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

