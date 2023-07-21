Alleged ELN members prosecuted for kidnapping a soldier in Arauca – news

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation presented before a guarantee control judge two alleged members of the Camilo Cienfuegos commission of ELN, to which multiple criminal actions are attributed against the civilian population and the public force in the border area with Venezuela.

One of those investigated, identified as Redimer Rojas Rodríguez, alias Mira Feo, would have participated in the kidnapping of Deputy Sergeant Libey Danilo Bravo, which occurred on February 14 in Arauquita (Arauca).

The uniformed man was intercepted in a commercial establishment by armed men, among them would be alias Mira Feo, who took him against his will to Venezuelan territory where they held him captive for several days. Finally, he was released on March 8. For these events, a prosecutor from the Arauca Section charged Rojas Rodríguez with the crimes of rebellion and aggravated simple kidnapping.

The other defendant is Jhon Emerson Barrera Martínez, alias Juancho, who was captured along with alias Mira Feo on the road that leads from the village of La Esmeralda to Saravena (Arauca). In the procedure, two pistols, five magazines, 97 9mm caliber cartridges, a communications radio, a cell phone and a motorcycle were seized.

For these facts, the Prosecutor’s Office charged alias Juancho with the crime of aggravated manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition, which they did not accept. For his part, the judge sent them to prison.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

