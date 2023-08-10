A large fire has broken out in a grain silo at a commercial port in La Rochelle, France – TV Courier

Dozens of fire trucks at work, evacuated employees to adjacent premises

A large fire broke out this morning in a large silo in the commercial port in La Rochelle, France. About ten fire trucks are working to put out the flames. The twenty employees who were in the rooms adjacent to the silo that burned down were evacuated. Set up a security perimeter of 200 meters.

August 10, 2023 – Updated August 10, 2023, 10:31 am

