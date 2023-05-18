Home » A man accused of causing a fire at a hostel in Wellington, New Zealand, in which six people died, has been arrested
Thursday morning the New Zealand Police he said of having arrested a man, accused of having started the fire that had developed on Tuesday morning in a hostel in the city of Wellington in which at least six people had died. The number of dead is likely to go up further, given that they are at it Still a dozen missing. At the moment the police have not released more information on the identity of the arrested man.

The fire started shortly after midnight on Tuesday on the top floor of Loafers Lodge, which is located in the Newtown neighborhood. The hostel had 92 rooms and was also used as long-term accommodation by workers, doctors, nurses and the unemployed. From the first hours that followed, New Zealand police said they suspected the fire was arson.

