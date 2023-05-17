A man beat a passerby with a python in Canada | Info

The man was arrested and remanded in custody.

An incredible video showing one man beating another was published on social networks, and as a “weapon” in the attack he uses a live python. A bizarre fight happened in Toronto, Canada.

Witnesses to the attack stated that the man was walking on the street with a python around his neck before he got into a fight with a passer-by and used the snake as a whip. The fight, according to the Daily Star, took place on May 10. The video shows how the attacked man tries to get up from the floor several times, but the attacker persistently hits him with a python with all his strength and the victim falls to the street again.

At one point, the police arrive on the scene. The policemen shouted: “Get on the ground now” and in the same second the man threw the python into the street and lay down on the ground. The police identified the attacker as Laureni Avila (45). Toronto police later confirmed that the incident involved a real snake, and her owner was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and causing suffering to an animal.



The man was detained.

