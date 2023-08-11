A man killed a woman in a live broadcast on Instagram | Info

A man posted a video of extremely disturbing content on the Instagram social network.

A user of the social network Instagram announced this morning disturbing videoin which, as he claims, he kills his wife. So far, the police state that there was a shooting in that city and that two people were wounded, and that trace the attackerreports Klix.ba.

As that portal was confirmed by the Police Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tuzla Canton, their officers received a tip about the use of firearms in Gradačac. They specified that police teams are currently on the ground and that all the facts are being established.

A man posted a video of extremely disturbing content on the Instagram social networktelling viewers that they will see a live murder. The video then shows him taking a gun and firing a bullet into the forehead of a female person. Also, on the video you can hear the cry of a child who was in the immediate vicinity. Viewing of this video is not recommended due to extremely disturbing content.

The police are currently looking for the person who committed the shooting in Gradačac, and all activities are carried out in cooperation with the Cantonal Prosecutor’s Office in Tuzla. As reported by the media, an intensive search for the killer is currently underway. Entrances and exits from the city are closed.

