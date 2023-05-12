A man used a raised ramp to avoid paying the toll | Info

The Municipal State Prosecutor’s Office in Čakovec filed an indictment against a 43-year-old Croatian citizen before the Municipal Court in that city for committing a prolonged criminal offense of fraud.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

He is accused of traveling on Croatian highways A1, A3 and A4 on 30 occasions from April 2021 to October 2022 without paying the toll.

When entering the highway, the man took the toll card with which the toll was charged, but avoided paying after crossing the road.

The indictment states that the 43-year-old accused avoided paying at the exit toll booths of Goričan, Čakovec, Varaždin, Sveta Helena, Novska, Brinje, Zadar East and Dugopolje by leaving the highway by passing through the tollbooths immediately behind the vehicle which, after toll collection, raised ramp, reports Index.hr.