A member of South Korea’s National Assembly announced a hunger strike to protest Japan’s nuclear pollution water discharge into the sea_China IT News

A member of South Korea’s National Assembly announced a hunger strike to protest the discharge of Japanese nuclear contaminated water into the sea

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-26 13:11

CCTV news client news on the morning of June 26 local time, the largest opposition party in South Korea and member of the Common Democratic Party of South Korea, who is also the majority party in the Korean National Assembly, announced the start of a hunger strike to protest the Japanese government’s decision to discharge Fukushima nuclear polluted water into the sea. .

△On the left is Member Woo Won-sik who announced the hunger strike

Woo Won-sik said in a statement that the Japanese government insisted on discharging nuclear-contaminated water into the sea in spite of strong domestic and foreign opposition. “. He said that if Japan cannot eliminate the concerns of the international community about the legitimacy, safety, and impact on marine ecology of the nuclear-contaminated water discharge plan, it should withdraw the sea discharge plan. Canceling the sea discharge plan is to protect Japan. and the only way to protect the safety of the Korean people and protect the Pacific Ocean.

