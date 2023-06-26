Rwanda: steps forward to fill the housing deficit

12
Projects currently in the pipeline could help build 15,000 affordable homes within six years across Rwanda. The interim director general of the Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA), Noel Nsanzinenza, told The New Times. “The cost of an affordable house should be no more than 40 million or 500,000…
