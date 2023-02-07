IN THE CONTEXT OF THE NERD SHOW SCHEDULED ON FEBRUARY 11 AND 12 IN BOLOGNA

“La Musa d’Oro”, an award for the best Italian voice actors to celebrate an art in which we are among the most appreciated in the world

The delivery ceremony, scheduled for the first day, will be a real talk show presented by Giovanni Muciaccia. In the jury Monica Ward, voice of Gwyneth Paltrow in Paradise Lost, Gianluca Iacono, voice of Gordon Ramsey in Hell’s Kitchen and Master Chef, Carlo Valli, Italian voice of Robin Williams, and Alessio Cigliano, who linked his voice to some of the cartoons Japanese animated characters best known as Ken the Warrior. Among the guests the voice actress Chiara Fabiano, Italian voice of the protagonist of the television series Wednesday.

To make the 2023 edition of the Nerd Show, an event organized by BolognaFiere scheduled for Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 February, unique, this year there will be the third edition of the “La Musa d’oro” award, a real show that celebrates an art, that of dubbing, which has made Italy great in the world. With the Animated Voices “The Golden Muse” trophy, we intend in particular to reward the work done in the previous year by all the artists and professional figures who are part of this world so rich in talents, but often not known enough .

The appointment to attend, live, an original ceremony in which many voice actors will participate, is for 15.00 on Saturday 11 February. The prizes will be awarded by a qualified jury composed of Monica Wardunmistakable voice of Lisa in The Simpsons, Carlo ValleItalian voice of Robin Williams, Gianluca Iacono voce of Gordon Ramsey in Hell’s Kitchen e Alessio Cigliano, who has linked his voice to some of the best known Japanese cartoons such as Ken the warrior. Among the guests already confirmed the young voice actress Clare Fabiano which, in Italy, contributed to the success of the Wednesday television series inspired by the Addams family, giving the floor to the disturbing protagonist, and also the Italian voice of Undici in Stranger Things and Mei in Red; Chiara and her brother Mattia, known to the general public on the web as the Mc Brotherss, enjoy entertaining 400,000 followers on their TikTok profile with unpublished voiceovers, funny videos and scenes from everyday life. There will be too Angelo Maggivoice of some of the most beloved characters of television and great cinema such as Bruce Willis, Tom Hanks and Commissioner Winchester in The Simpsons; Anna Cesareni known for voicing Cecilia Roth in All About My Mother, Geena Davis in The Accidental Tourist and for being the official voice of Sandra Bullock, Tilda Swinton, Melanie Griffith; Fabrizio MazzottaItalian voice of Krusty the Clown in The Simpsons and of Eros in the dubbing of the Japanese series C’era una volta… Pollon, who oversaw the dubbing direction of TV series and TV movies and is still one of the major adapters as regards the Japanese animation; Giorgia Lepore who lends the voice to many well-known actresses, including Penelope Cruz (All About My Mother, Open Your Eyes, Volavérunt, Enchanted or Delicious) and Cameron Diaz (Vanilla Sky, Very Bad Things, Too Much, My Son’s Wedding best friend, What to expect when you’re expecting); Renato NovaraItalian voice of Sonic, Ted Mosby in How I met your mother, Luffy in OnePiece, Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer and many, many other unforgettable characters.

Naturally, the “La Musa d’Oro” award is just one of the many pearls reserved for visitors to the Nerd Show which, as per the well-established tradition, in two days, Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 February, offers the possibility of discovering a real universe with many facets and a deeply pop soul, in which video games, comics, cosplayers, science fiction, cartoon theme songs, modeling, building blocks, technology, youtubers, TV series, exhibitions and shows find space. Among the latter, the concerts by the king of and queen of the theme songs of the most loved cartoons, Giorgio Vanni (Saturday 11) and Cristina D’Avena (Sunday 12) and the Chocobo Band (Sunday 12), a cult group from Bologna which, in personal and original way, interprets the music of Nobuo Uematsu Japanese composer, defined by many as the “Beethoven of music for videogames”. In short, this year too Nerd Show will be a great kaleidoscopic happening to experience as protagonists in the name of fun.