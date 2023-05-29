A part of an apartment building in the United States collapsed and many people were injured. Rescuers are searching for missing persons – yqqlm

Part of an apartment building in the United States collapsed (screenshot of social media video)



Overseas Network, May 29th According to NBC reports, on May 28 local time, a six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, USA suddenly partially collapsed, causing many injuries. Local officials said that as of the evening of the 28th, some people may still be trapped under the rubble, and rescuers are conducting a second search.

Davenport City Fire Chief Mike Karsten said that the collapse caused gas and water leaks in the apartment building, and emergency personnel treated more than a dozen people at the scene with relatively minor injuries. Karsten said: “We are not sure how stable this building is. We have seen debris from apartment buildings falling on the scene many times.” Davenport Mayor Mike Mason said that people are still missing Rule out the possibility of death.

Rich Oswald, director of development and community services for the city of Davenport, said that the apartment has problems with the exterior brickwork, and the apartment owner has previously received an order from the city government to make repairs and upgrades. Oswald said: “The residents of this building are very active. They have called the city government many times to complain and ask for repairs.” (Overseas Network Li Fang)

