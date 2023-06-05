A pretty cleaning worker | Magazine

Thousands of people are delighted with the blonde who is in charge of cleanliness in the city.

Source: Instagram/doktorzahumor/Screenshot

“They’re like mannequins. He’s handsome too. But look at the cat what he’s doing”, commented the author of the video that went viral! An unusual scene from the Austrian capital is circulating on social networks. Although it is not known whether it was created these days, many want to know who is an attractive blonde in an orange uniform. In the company of a colleague, she went about her business and, as if as a joke, threw the garbage out of the container.

The video on the Instagram profile “doktorzahumor” caused a series of reactions, and in the comments many wanted to know who this woman is – she has perfect blonde hair, she is beautiful, tattooed, people wrote… One foreign portal wrote that it was Tamara S. There is an article about her called “Blue and smart: Tamara – the city’s garbage collection queen”.

It is not known whether she was born in Vienna, but it can be seen from the photos and tattoos that she was. On that occasion, Tamara revealed that she has been taking care of cleanliness in the city for years and that she considers it the job of her dreams. “I start my shifts at six in the morning and finish the working part of the day at 2 pm”she said and added that she is aware that many people have prejudices.

As she explained, they keep asking her the same question – Is she ashamed to do this kind of work? She answered them in a great way: “Every job is for people. There is no shame in it, everything that is earned honestly is to be praised”, was short and clear. Take a look at the recording:

