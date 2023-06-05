Eberhard & Co. alla 27a Vernasca Silver Flag – Sport Marketing News

The 27th Vernasca Silver Flag is part of the wide panorama of automotive events that Eberhard & Co. supports.

Historic appointment for prototype enthusiasts, the Vernasca Silver Flag is a dynamic contest of conservation and restoration for racing cars parading at limited speed on a road closed to traffic. Participants come from all over Europe to gather in this historic event which will see thePiacenza Apennines 150 racing cars built from the beginning of the last century up to 1972, with documented historical past in sporting competitions of the time.

Among the beautiful Alfa Romeo Cs from the early 1930s, the Porsches, the Maseratis, the Mercedes and all the great car manufacturers that have made the history of racing, enthusiasts will also be able to admire the splendid Ferrari 308 GT Bertone Rainbow unique specimen of 1976 driven by the great champion Miki BiasionBrand Ambassador at Eberhard & Co.

The best preserved or best restored cars will be awarded, and Eberhard & Co. will have the honor of doing so with its Champion chronographs for the “Best of Show pre-war cars” and the “Best of Show cars after the war”. A Champion chronograph will also be the protagonist of the Maserati Award, the house of the Trident that the Club Piacentino Automotoveicoli d’Epoca wanted to celebrate in this year’s edition.

Eberhard & Co. strengthens its bond with the world of vintage cars, born over thirty years ago with the launch of the collection dedicated to the great driver Tazio Nuvolari and recently enriched with a new chronograph with an unprecedented black dial with white counters.