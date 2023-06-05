Home » Minimum pensions 2023: increases start in July, who earns?
Minimum pensions 2023: increases start in July, who earns?

by admin

by admin
Minimum pensions 2023: increases start in July, who earns?

Minimum pensions 2023: the increase expected by the Government and the January arrears arriving in July

With the budget law 2023 an unfortunately only transitory increase was introduced for 2023-2023 for the minimum pensions. The INPS treatment increases respectively by 1.5% for the current year and by 2.7% for the following year. Retirees who have turned 75 will instead receive a 6.4% increase as early as 2023. The increases were expected between April and May but everything seems to have been postponed to June, or perhaps July.

The amounts for the minimum pensions they are set to rise in the coming months and will also include arrears from January 2023. The goal is to reach an amount of up to 1000 euros by the end of the legislature.

Minimum pensions 2023: all the details

The check for the over 75 who receive minimum pensions will go from 563.74 euros per month to 599,82 euro, (36.08 euros more). The youngest retirees will receive an allowance of 572.20 euros per month (8 euros more). The increases will be effective for those whose personal income does not exceed the annual minimum established by law or, if married, for those whose total family income does not exceed four times the minimum.

