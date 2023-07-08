A private detective about a boy who was held as a slave by his mother for 8 years | Info

Rudi Farias went missing in 2015, he was found on Saturday, July 1, and the private detective who worked on the case stated that from the very beginning of the investigation, he suspected the mother and her version of the story.

Izvor: Texas Centre for Missing/printscreen

Rudi Farijas (25) was found on Saturday, July 1, after an eight-year search. He went missing in 2015, and private detective Ryan Grayson who worked on the case has now come forward. He told “Nujzvik” that from the very beginning of the investigation, he doubted the version of the mother of the boy who had been searched for eight years.

“I had doubts about my mother’s story because of the coincidences I discovered” said Ryan Grayson, a private investigator.

Houston police said Rudy was found outside a church on Saturday with visible injuries on his body. He disappeared in 2015 when he was only 17 years old while walking his dog. The investigation established that he disappeared on March 7, 2015, and the very next day, March 8, he returned home to Jenny Santana, the mother, who kept this secret from the police.

Houston police said the mother misled the police. Private detective Ryan Grayson was then called in to help. Since he works in Mexico, his assignment was to investigate from “the other side of the border.”

Santana claimed her son was in Mexico. She even told Grayson that she got a call from there and that her son was there. Grayson traced the call with the help of the Mexican police, but Rudy was not at that location.

Then Jenny contacted Grayson again and told him that she got another call from Mexico. She asked him to check it out, but that too turned out to be a false lead. It was then that Grayson realized that something was wrong with the testimony of Jenny Santana, the mother of Rudy Farias.

“She said things that no one would say in Mexico. She used the so-called ‘TekMek Spanish’ language” Greyson added.

“TekMek Spanish” language is a “hybrid” model of the Spanish language. It was created as a combination of pronunciation, accents and dialects of Spaniards and Mexicans.

To recall, the investigation established that Jenny Santana, the mother of Rusia Farias, actually kept the boy as her sexual slave for eight years. Rudi revealed to the inspectors that he had mother forced him to take hallucinogenic mushrooms, kept him hidden in a secret house, pretended to be her husband and forced him to sleep naked in bed with her.

(WORLD)

