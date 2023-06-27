A record number of tourists in Trebinje Info

In the first four months of Trebinje, the number of accommodation was registered by 25 percent more than in the same period last year, which was a record, said today the Srni director of the city’s Tourist Organization, Mirjana Putica.

Putica said that she expects this year to be better than last year.

“We expect that this year will be better considering that July and August await us, as the most visited months, and already in the first four months we surpassed the results from the same period last year,” said Putica.

She pointed out that Trebinje is mostly visited by tourists from the region – Serbia, Montenegro, BiH, but also from Western Europe and even from overseas countries.

“We believe that Trebinje has become attractive to tourists throughout the year, not just during the summer tourist season,” said Putica.

She mentioned that the Tourist Organization tries to enrich the offer every year and that they have now also focused on adventurism, stating that Trebinje now has, as a novelty, the offer of quad bikes, electric bike rentals.

Putica added that tourists can visit several locations in one day, and a 15-kilometer long trail from Trebinje to Jazine has been arranged.

“We are enriching the offer to make it more interesting for tourists and to make Trebinje a place for all generations,” said Putica.

