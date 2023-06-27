Goalkeeper Rico can speak again

Less than a month after his serious riding accident, former Spanish national soccer goalkeeper Sergio Rico is able to speak to his family again. The 29-year-old Paris Saint-Germain keeper is communicating with his family again, according to his wife. “Sergio talks to us, he calls us by our names. He knows exactly who we are. His memory is great,” Alba Silva told French sports newspaper L’Equipe.

Rico was last awakened from the coma and is now making further progress. The professional soccer player fell badly in a riding accident on May 28 because the horse bolted. Rico was hit in the head by the animal in the accident on the ground and was seriously injured, it was said at the time.

After he had been conscious for a few days, the doctors had to sedate the goalkeeper, who also played for Sevilla FC, Fulham FC and RCD Mallorca, for a period of time. Even now, Rico has to stay in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Seville. “We’re trying to make him feel good and calm right now,” his wife said.

Rico can’t really express himself well yet. He probably has no memory of the accident. His wife now hopes that Rico will soon be able to leave the intensive care unit. “But the doctors have to be sure, they haven’t decided yet. We trust them,” said Alba Silva.

