China Business News 2022-12-29

On the 28th local time, Miller, CEO of Gazprom, said that “Gazprom” has begun to implement the gas hub project in Turkey. In October this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed that Russia could supply gas to Europe through Turkey and build Europe’s largest natural gas hub in Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed. Subsequently, the Turkmenistan finalized the location of the natural gas hub and started relevant negotiations with the Russian side.

