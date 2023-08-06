Home » A Serbian family had a traffic accident in Albania Info
World

A Serbian family had a traffic accident in Albania Info

by admin
A Serbian family had a traffic accident in Albania Info

An entire family from Serbia, with three children, was injured near Lješ, and according to local media, the mother is in a serious condition.

Source: Youtube/abcalbania/Screenshot

A serious traffic accident occurred near the Albanian town of Lješ this morning, in which five members of a family from Serbia were injured. On the footage of the Albanian media, it can be seen that their car is quite damaged, that is, it is the hood is crushed and dented, and things from their car are completely scattered on the road.

According to the first information from the Albanian media, it is not stated which city in Serbia the family is from, except that the license plates are ours, but it is emphasized that the car ran into the embankment that divides the lanes of the national road. The car went off the road, and three children and a married couple were injured in the accident. The injured were taken to the hospital, and the woman is in serious condition.

The family had just arrived in Albania where they were supposed to spend their summer vacation. The police are on the scene, and it is suspected that the speed and the wet road caused the loss of control of the vehicle.


See description

A SERBIAN FAMILY EXPERIENCED HARD TRAFFIC IN ALBANIA! The hood is crushed, things are scattered on the road, and the mother is in a SERIOUS CONDITION

Hide description

Source: Youtube/abcalbania/ScreenshotNo. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: Youtube/abcalbania/ScreenshotBr. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: Youtube/abcalbania/ScreenshotNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Youtube/abcalbania/ScreenshotNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: Youtube/abcalbania/ScreenshotNo. picture: 5 5 / 5

See also  China’s number one public enemy, East Iraq, has been transported back

BONUS VIDEO:

00:16 TERRIBLE TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN TOPONICA: Two cars collided and two people died Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

(WORLD)

You may also like

What is the purpose of the fourth side...

The CCP’s Missile Cleanup of Taiwan: Lessons from...

Earthquake in China, the shock captured by security...

Jason Isbell, Review of his album Weathervanes (2023)

Fire in Dergham Building Leaves 25 People Injured,...

The attacks of the last hours in Ukraine

Mongolian Capital Devastated by Heavy Rain, Deaths Reported

Kiev, massive Russian attack between evening and night...

Earthquake in eastern China: at least 156 buildings...

the handball camp of Serbia is calling you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy