A Serbian family had a traffic accident in Albania Info

An entire family from Serbia, with three children, was injured near Lješ, and according to local media, the mother is in a serious condition.

A serious traffic accident occurred near the Albanian town of Lješ this morning, in which five members of a family from Serbia were injured. On the footage of the Albanian media, it can be seen that their car is quite damaged, that is, it is the hood is crushed and dented, and things from their car are completely scattered on the road.

According to the first information from the Albanian media, it is not stated which city in Serbia the family is from, except that the license plates are ours, but it is emphasized that the car ran into the embankment that divides the lanes of the national road. The car went off the road, and three children and a married couple were injured in the accident. The injured were taken to the hospital, and the woman is in serious condition.

The family had just arrived in Albania where they were supposed to spend their summer vacation. The police are on the scene, and it is suspected that the speed and the wet road caused the loss of control of the vehicle.



A SERBIAN FAMILY EXPERIENCED HARD TRAFFIC IN ALBANIA! The hood is crushed, things are scattered on the road, and the mother is in a SERIOUS CONDITION

