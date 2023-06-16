A shark chased swimmers in Spain | Info

The incident took place at Aguamarina beach in Orihuela Costa south of Alicante.

A video appeared on social networks showing the dramatic moment when swimmers try to escape to safety through the water as a shark approaches shore at a beach on the Costa Blanca in Spain. The rescuers blew their whistles to warn the locals and tourists predators and called them to come out of the sea as soon as possible.

As individuals claim, an elderly woman had a panic attack when she realized a shark was next to her. The incident took place at Aguamarina Beach in Orihuela Costa south of Alicante around 10am this morning. Initial reports indicated that it was dyer or a blue shark about two meters long. Local police were unable to locate the shark after their arrival and it is assumed that the shark swam back into the sea.

This is not the first blue shark attack, according to Spanish media, this animal was blamed for an attack on a tourist in Elche near Alicante in July 2016. The 40-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital and his hand wound was stitched.

In August 2018, tourists fled the sea in panic after a blue shark, among the most common in Spain, appeared on the crowded Majorcan beach of Calas de Mallorca on the island’s east coast. In April, a shark was photographed on the southeast coast of Majorca at a nearby beach called Cala Llombards.

