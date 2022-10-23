Home World United Kingdom, Sunak announces nomination for Tory leader
Former British Chancellor Rishi Sunak has formalized its expected descent into the formal field for the succession a Liz Tuss as leader of the Tory majority and prime minister of the United Kingdom. In a message, he pledged to implement the 2019 election manifesto, but also to put the economy back on track in a difficult time of crisis under the banner of “competence and integrity”.

At the moment, the hypothesis of a conciliatory agreement with his potential rival number one, the former premier, has not been confirmed. Boris Johnsonwhich according to one of his supporters, the minister Jacob Rees-Moggindeed still intends to apply.

