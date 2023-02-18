War of trench, firefight close: a Ukrainian soldier fires at Russians while another soldier, it is not clear whether wounded or in shock, remains holed up in a shelter, limiting himself to passing ammunition and weapons. The protagonist of the video uses an assault rifle, a machine gun, anti-tank rockets, grenades. He moves constantly, leans out of the protection and surprises an opponent. The battle on the Eastern Front is made up of episodes like this, with the invaders trying to advance in small groups towards the resistance positions.