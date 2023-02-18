FSD Beta problems, new tile hits Tesla.

The Palo Alto company founded and run by Elon Musk is voluntarily recalling 362,758 vehicles equipped with the experimental driver assistance softwaremarketed as Full Self-Driving Beta or FSD Betain the United States.

The FSD Beta system can cause accidents by allowing affected vehicles to “behaving unsafely near intersections, such as crossing an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering an intersection controlled by a stop sign without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding through an intersection during a solid yellow traffic signal without due caution”, reads the report on the safety recall, posted on the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tesla and the FSD Beta system: what’s going on

Tests and analysis by the United States Highway Safety Agency have shown that a system component that drives the car on city streets could create “an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety based on insufficient compliance with traffic safety laws”.

The affected vehicle group includes the following years and models: 2016-2023 Model S and Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y equipped or pending installation of FSD Beta.

Chief Executive Elon Musk and Tesla’s customers have disputed the use of the term “recall” to describe security flaws or problems that can be fixed with a software update.

Tesla will release an update in the coming weeks which should fix some of the issues.

Tesla owners only who have installed the premium FSD driver assistance system of the company can participate in the FSD Beta program.

This option it costs $15,000 upfront or $199 a month in the United States. Owners must achieve a high safety score, determined by the Tesla software that monitors their driving habits, and maintain it to gain access to FSD Beta.

Shares of Tesla fell just over 1% on the news, then quickly recovered.