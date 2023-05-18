A Telltale Series arrives in late July

Here is news of great interest to lovers of science fiction, the TV series The Expanse and narrative adventures: Telltale has announced that The Expanse: A Telltale Series will come on July 27th with the first episode, thus confirming the episodic nature of the series.

The remaining four episodes will be released every two weeks, therefore the entire series will conclude on September 21st with a total of five episodes. The complete package will be pre-orderable at the price of 39.99 Euros. It has also been confirmed Italian localization of texts and subtitles.

Here are the official details of the game and a set of images.

Experience the exciting universe of The Expanse like never before in Telltale’s latest adventure, The Expanse: A Telltale Series. Follow Cara Gee, who reprises her role as Camina Drummer, and explore the dangerous and uncharted reaches of the Belt aboard the Artemis. From searching for shipwrecks in a zero-g environment, to surviving a mutiny, to battling fearsome pirates, it’s up to you to make the toughest choices and reveal Camina Drummer’s determination in this latest Telltale adventure. Main features A Telltale story like no other – Immerse yourself as Camina Drummer, the executive officer aboard the Artemis, a retriever chasing the big shot in the outer regions of the Belt. You will have to control a crew full of tense relationships and powerful personalities and make difficult decisions that will decide everyone’s fate.

– Immerse yourself as Camina Drummer, the executive officer aboard the Artemis, a retriever chasing the big shot in the outer regions of the Belt. You will have to control a crew full of tense relationships and powerful personalities and make difficult decisions that will decide everyone’s fate. Exploring the Belt in Zero-G – Search ship wrecks, use magical boots to walk on walls and ceilings, and use Zero-G thrusters to float in the void. As you fly through sections of ships and the open expanse of space, interact with world objects and converse with crew members in the most expansive and immersive exploration of any Telltale game.

– Search ship wrecks, use magical boots to walk on walls and ceilings, and use Zero-G thrusters to float in the void. As you fly through sections of ships and the open expanse of space, interact with world objects and converse with crew members in the most expansive and immersive exploration of any Telltale game. Difficult choices, serious consequences – Confront the merciless brutality of outer space, the politics of a corrupt solar system, the animosities of your crew, and Drummer’s conflicting responsibilities to the people he cares about and the Belt he’s sworn to protect. There is no right or wrong path: only your choices and the consequences they unleash.