Federica Brignone inaugurates the new Corba 5 Cerchi x Rossignol mural

The sporting gesture as an opportunity for redemption, for a neighborhood and for the people who populate it.

That is, redevelop the suburbs inspired by the values ​​of sport. This is the legacy that the urban art project wants to leave to the Corba district of the Lombard metropolis (Lorenteggio area, south-west Milan), born in 1953 to house displaced people and people who came to the city from the countryside in search of work. On blind facades and

murals dedicated to Olympic sports will be created with the same geometry as the social housing, transforming the neighborhood into an art district, approaching the 2026 Olympic Games. The first six have already been created and the new work will be inaugurated on 19 May , dedicated to the ski champion Federica Brignone, winner, among others, of the 2020 Ski World Cup, the only athlete in Italian history to have managed to earn a general cup. Naturally the athlete will be present at the ribbon cutting event. The urban art work measures – like all the others – 10 x 12 meters and was created by the artist STEREAL (Stefania Marchetto, Milanese street artist) with the support of Rossignol, the leading brand in the production and marketing of equipment for winter sports, which has been supplying skis since the beginning of the career of the Aosta Valley champion. The appointment is at 10 in Via degli Oleandri, at the corner with Cascina Corba.

AN “OPEN AIR MUSEUM” PROJECT

The Corba 5 Cerchi project, created by the Stradedarts association of Milan, which collaborates with many of the best Italian artists linked to the world of Graffiti Writing and Street Art, aims to give life to an open-air urban museum, transforming the 38 walls of the row houses of the Corba district in as many works of Urban Art, dedicated to Olympic winter sports. The neighborhood is located between the Agorà ice rink and the future M4 Gelsomini metro stop. The main objective is to transform the historic popular district of Milan into a unique contemporary public art district, capable of involving the local community, neighborhood associations and all resident families. The project is in collaboration with Brand for the City, an organization that deals with involving brands in projects to rethink and regenerate cities

ROSSIGNOL PRESENTS SCHOLARSHIP FOR YOUNG SKIERS

And as part of the creation of the mural dedicated to Federica Brignone, the Italian branch of the Rossignol Group will announce during the inauguration the launch of a scholarship initiative to support the most promising young Italian skiers, with the assignment of a maximum of 10 contributions to sporting merit for a total value of €20,000 in economic value and €20,000 in equipment (skis, bindings, ski boots, accessories). Scholarships will be awarded to athletes in the youth categories (aspirants – born in 2005-2006, students – born in 2007-2008, boys – born in 2008-2009) with FISI – Italian Winter Sports Federation members, who use skiing equipment (skis and boots ) of at least one of the Group’s brands (Rossignol, Dynastar or Lange) and who have distinguished themselves in the 2022-23 competitive season for having achieved sporting results in the field of alpine skiing. All the details will be communicated during the event, which will be attended by the top management of the ski company, but also many representatives of politics and institutions, gathered to celebrate one of the most important athletes in Italian sport.

FEDERICA BRIGNONE, THE SKIER OF RECORDS

Federica Brignone is the first Italian skier to win the overall World Cup. With 1378 points in the standings she broke Tomba’s record, and is the most successful Italian ever in the World Cup with 56 podiums including 21 victories.

First Italian skier to win four World Cups, three of which in specialties in three different disciplines (giant slalom, combined and super giant) and one general; she and also the first and only Italian skier to win a cup in the super giant and to win a world gold medal and an Olympic bronze medal in combined. She is the only Italian athlete to have reached the podium in 4 different disciplines (downhill, super giant, giant slalom, and combined) between the World Cup and World Championships in the 2022-2023 season.

Born in Milan on 14 July 1990 to papa Daniele (ski instructor and coach) and mother Maria Rosa Quario (former World Cup athlete, journalist), Federica started skiing at the age of 1 and a half, scampering around with a pair of skis plastic where it happened, even on the carpets in his apartment. At the age of 6, she moved to Milan with her family in Valle d’Aosta, in La Salle, where she began to go to school and above all to attend courses at the Courmayeur ski club. In 1997 she already won her first race. She didn’t suffer from the cold, the wind or the storm, skiing with fresh snow was crazy fun, instead she didn’t like poles in training at all; however, it was the races with the stopwatch or any challenge that exalted her.

Her dream has always been to be a complete and versatile skier, and she achieved it in the 2019/2020 season, the best of her career, where she broke every record by winning the much desired and deserved overall World Cup. In the 2021/2022 season she won two Olympic medals in Beijing (bronze in combined and silver in giant slalom) and the World Cup in super giant. Her recent challenge was the World Championships in Meribél-France where she conquered gold in combined and silver in giant slalom, equaling the number of medals (both Olympic and world) conquered by the two legends of Italian skiing Isolde Kostner and Deborah Compagnoni. In the current season, she has reached the 56th podium in the World Cup, second in number in Italy only to Alberto Tomba.