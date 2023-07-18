A US soldier arrested in North Korea: he crossed the demarcation line without authorization

Il command from the United Nationsand, who manages the demilitarized zone and theJoint Security Area (JSA) that separate North Korea from South Korea, reported that a US military was arrested in North Korea after crossing, without authorization, the line Of demarcation North Korean state military. The command specified that the man was carrying out “an orientation tour” within the “Joint Security Area”, and that it is believed that at the moment he is in custody from the North Korean Armed Forces (KPA) with which the command is working to “resolve this incident”.

The indiscretion according to which the citizen is a soldier was disclosed by anonymous US military sources only at a later time. As well as following the news of the arrest given by the UN command. At the moment it is not clear come e Why the soldier has crossed the border and even less if he is actually there in service in that moment. The Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas is one of the most FORTIFIED al worldfull of landmines and surrounded by electric fences and barbed wire. Supervised per 24 ore al day by armed guards from the two armies supported by surveillance cameras.

Previous Article

Tension with Iran over the attempted seizure of merchant ships: the US sends planes and a destroyer to the Gulf of Oman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

