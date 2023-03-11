The woman had relations with the man without his consent and caught him while he was sleeping.

A woman in Northern Ireland has been jailed for four years after she admitted forcing a man to have sex with her while he was asleep, the Daily Mail reports. Tanji Lord (41) the judge said yes “there is no difference between this and raping a woman,” saying the victim was mentally disabled. The judge said that “there is a myth that men are less sensitive” to the consequences of sexual assault, but he denies this.

He revealed that the victim goes to certain counseling sessions, takes prescribed mental health medication and states that because of the abuse, the victim did not trust people. “I wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” the victim told the court and sent a message that people need to “encourage anyone who has been abused to come forward”. Judge Lynch said that if the myth of male victims is ever to be dispelled, it must be now and warned that “there is no difference between the rape of men and women”.

“The fact that the victim is a man does not make the rape any less serious than the rape of a woman,” the judge asserted. Lord, from Lancashire, who is a lesbian, had already pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting her at her home in Co Armagh at an earlier hearing. She admitted that she induced the man “to engage in sexual activity and that he did not consent to sexual activity”. Prosecutor Joseph Murphy said the man had been drinking all day and met Lord after she finished work on June 23, 2020. They returned to her house, had a few more drinks and then went to bed.

The victim believed that sexual intercourse would not occur because he realized that Lord was a lesbianhowever, the prosecutor said that in the early hours of the morning victim woke up and “felt pain”. He approached and realized that they were his boxers down to the knees and that the woman was jumping up and down.

The victim pushed Lordova away. The man soon got up and left. He then spoke to his mother and partner before reporting the incident to the police. They took him to the rape research center where he is had to undergo an intimate examination, take a swab from intimate parts of the body and conduct a video interview with detectives. The court heard that these swabs helped build the case against Lord because, although she claimed that there was no sexual contact, her DNA profile was found on the victim’s genitals.

When asked, Lorda “didn’t give any explanation.” why her DNA was found on swabs of her private partsand more than two years after the incident, with repeated delays and interruptions and the trial being interrupted, she finally admitted her guilt. Murphy told the court he could find no similar case in the UK.

“In fact, this case was about a woman who had sex with a man without his consent, and there should be an equal relationship between male victims of sexual crimes and female victims,” ​​he said.

