If Benzema has not yet given his version of the events of the night of November 19 to 20, he does not seem to have the same as that of his coach. He had first posted a story by writing “But what audacity”about the interview with Deschamps given to the Parisian and at Figaro. The player had implied his international retirement on December 19 by posting a photo in the blue jersey. This new episode leaves no room for doubt about his future in selection.