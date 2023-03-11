On February 13, the Nuquí mayor’s office began the process to contract the improvement of the urban perimeter by paving Calle 3 between Carrera 1 and Carrera 3, Calle 3b between Carrera 1 and Carrera 2, Calle 4 between Carrera 2 and Carrera 3, race 3b between calle 3d and calle 4d in, worth 1,871 million pesos.

On February 1, the Nuquí mayor’s office began the process to contract the optimization of the aqueducts of the Jurubirá corregimiento and the indigenous community of Yucal, for a value of 1,014 million pesos.

On January 24, the Nuquí mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of sports venues at the main headquarters and the Brisas del Litoral headquarters in Panguí belonging to the Litoral Pacífico ecotourism educational institution, for a value of 921 million pesos.

On February 2, the Nuquí mayor’s office began the process to hire comprehensive care for the elderly in the municipality classified in levels i and ii of the Sisben valid for 2023, for a value of 520 million pesos.

On March 1, the Nuquí mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of a 3×3 (double) box coulvert channel in the San Rafael neighborhood, worth 145 million pesos.

On March 1, the Nuquí mayor’s office began the process to hire the transport of materials necessary for the construction of the health post in the township of Tribugá from Buenaventura to Nuquí, for a value of 150 million pesos.

On February 22, the Nuquí mayor’s office began the process to contract the supervision of the construction of sports venues at the main headquarters and the Brisas del Litoral headquarters in Panguí belonging to the Litoral Pacífico ecotourism educational institution, for a value of 100 million pesos.