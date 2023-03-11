Representatives of the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels in Yemen began talks on a prisoner exchange in Geneva on Saturday. The UN urged both sides to enter into “serious” talks.

The opening of these talks, which should last 11 days, takes place the day after the announcement of the restoration of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia, which supports the government in its war against the Houthis, and Iran, which supports these rebels.

“I hope that the parties are willing to enter into serious talks to agree on the release of as many detainees as possible.” This was stated by the UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundbergit’s a statement.

“As the (Muslim fasting month of) Ramadan approaches, I urge the parties to honor the commitments they have made, not only to each other, but also to the thousands of Yemeni families who have been waiting far too long to reunite with their loved ones,” added.

This is the seventh meeting aimed at implementing an agreement on the exchange of prisoners signed in Stockholm five years ago, detailed the UN.

Al Qaeda confirms the death of one of its commanders in Yemen

The jihadist group Al Qaeda confirmed last Sunday the death of one of its senior cadres in Yemen. He would have died in an alleged US bombing last month, the organization reported SITE Intelligence Group.

The death of Saudi Hamad bin Hamoud al Tamimi in Marib province was reported to AFP on Wednesday by two Yemeni officials.

Al Tamimi was one of the main commanders of the branch of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

Al Qaeda confirms the death of one of its commanders in Yemen

The jihadist was killed in a drone attack on his home on February 26, AQAP reported, according to SITE, an organization specializing in extremist groups.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!