Entertainment

by admin
The new episode of Connectarch Castexclusive podcast produced by the brand Decortilesdesigned for professionals in the world of architecture, design and decoration. The guest this time is the architect Fernando Strongfounding partner of the renowned firm FGMFof São Paulo.

Led by the architects Fernando Forte, Lourenço Gimenes and Rodrigo Marcondes FerrazThe office FGMF it is unanimity in contemporary architecture and stands out for very broad and plural view of its professionals in all projectswhich gave them numerous national and international awards.

In this episode of Connectarch Cast, Vivian Sipriano and Cristiane Almeida talked to Fernando Strong about the importance of contemporary architecture as an element that transform spaces. A novelty in the firm’s portfolio was also the topic of conversation: the elaboration of the booth yes brand Decortiles at the 21st edition of Expo Revestir. Fernando talked about the creative process, the materialization of the concepts “Lands”and the inspiration that came from a childhood tile.

To listen, just access the brands’ relationship platform connectarch.com.br. The podcast produced by Connectarch is also available on Spotify, Deezer e YouTube, no canal da Decortiles.

