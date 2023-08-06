A woman drove 250 kilometers per hour near Pirot | Info

The traffic police used an interceptor to stop a woman (28) who was driving at a speed of 250.5 kilometers per hour on the highway near Pirot.

Today, the traffic police stopped a 28-year-old foreign citizen with an interceptor and excluded her from traffic. on the highway near Pirot driving at a speed of 250.5 kilometers per hour, in the section where the speed limit is 130 kilometers. She was brought before the judge for misdemeanors under a summary procedure and a misdemeanor charge was filed against her for violent driving, the MUP announced.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

