A woman from Belgrade moved to the village of Živica | Info

Marija Jorović moved from Belgrade to the village of Živica.

Every day you can hear that young people are leaving the countryside for bread in the big cities, but a native of Belgrade, Marija Jorović, defies this statistic because more than ten years ago, she decided to replace the Voždovac asphalt with spacious Dragačava meadows in the village of Živica, and she has not regretted it..

“My mother is from Dragačevo and I was probably pulled by some force. I got married here, gave birth to two children and live like all the other locals. My day is spent working on the farm and at home, we have little ones, and family members are the main workforce during harvest. I have completely found myself here, I have my own peace and I am aware that I would never live like this in Belgrade. There, there would be a constant rush for work and children, and life would just pass us by, this is how we spend it, breathing to the fullest,” said Marija.

However, even though she would never return to the city’s concrete now, her husband Saša convinced Maria to move to the village of Dragačev for a long time. “I spent five years of dating saying that the countryside is calmer, more beautiful and that there are enough opportunities. She hesitated a lot, and then later said that she regretted not deciding on that move earlier. I help her as much as I can, and the most important thing for life is harmony and understanding, both in the village and in the city, and we don’t lack that,” said Saša.

Marija, however, also developed her entrepreneurial spirit in the village of Živica. Cooking was her hobby for a long time, and then she decided to turn it into a successful business. To order, he makes homemade pies, projares and buns in which there is one special ingredient. “I use flour from the river millet, because it is crucial for the dough to be extremely tasty and loose. All other ingredients are homemade, eggs, cheese and cream, and most of it was produced in our household. At first, I made it all just for us and friends, and later the word spread and the orders started,” says this housewife.

Although she is from Belgrade, Marija proudly points out that she is now only from Dragačevka and shows that there is life even 150 kilometers west of the capital.

