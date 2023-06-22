Who is Marijana Mićić’s husband | Entertainment

Marijana Mićić is expecting a second child with her chosen one Miloš, and few people know that he is the son of our famous singer.

The news that she is an actress and presenter echoed in all domestic media Marijana Mićićagain in a different state, and that he will have another girl with his chosen one, Miloša.

The love story of the actress and presenter Marijana Mićić and Miloš Marjanović has been going on for eight years, and it started quite by accident. Although a lot is known about their love, few people know that it is Miloš’s father is the famous singer Srđan Marjanović. Miloš is a producer by profession and is not from the public world, unlike his father, and Marijana says of her fiance that he has changed her for the better.

“He knew that he always reacts when I have ‘yellow moments’, which affected my further behavior. This applies to many situations in which I was previously selfish, demanding, jealous, possessive. He reduced all of that to a minimum.” , points out Marijana in an interview for “Hello”.

According to her opinion, a stable emotional relationship also depends on the age of the partner.

“When you’re twenty-something, you react more violently to your partner’s every gesture. At that age, there are fewer compromises and more arguments, so relationships break faster. With us, everything came together nicely. Miloš is ‘correct in his head’ when it comes to relationships, so he succeeded that he also channels me to the limit so that now I also react the same way.”

In the last pictures that the actress published on social networks, you can see how much they enjoy each other, and besides, they have the same taste, so they are often dressed similarly.



