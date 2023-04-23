A woman whose ex-husband demolished her house with an excavator in Leštani came forward Info

Jelena J. from Leštan claims that the house where she lives with her daughter was demolished by her ex-husband Milan J.

Jelena J. (43) from Leštan in Belgrade claims that the house where she lives with her daughter (5) was demolished by her ex-husband Milan J. (44).. According to her, only the corridor remained of the 130 square meters of the attic, and the home was destroyed by the so-called fork of a construction machine.

“I know my ex-husband ordered it. He ordered his friend to demolish the attic where I lived with our five-year-old daughter. That man confessed to the police and pleaded guilty. He said that Milan asked him for the money he lent him, and since he couldn’t, he asked to demolish the house. He is lying about that debt, because he has been friends with that man for 20 years,” said Jelena.

She stated that she divorced him the year before last. According to her, the divorce was requested by Milan J.”We got divorced, and I’m having a dispute with him over the house we built together in 2017. I have been in a relationship with him since 2012, and married since 2014, and we invested in a house together. We had a joint venture, in which I was a truck driver, which is run by him. When we separated, the house remained in his name, as did the company. He fired me, so now I work in a company in Rakovica as a driver. He moved out of the house and went to live in one of the apartments in Kaluđerica, which are not in his name. “One is related to his brother, and the other to his daughter from his first marriage, who is 20 years old and lives with her mother on Mirijevo,” explains the interlocutor.



Jelena learned from Milan’s daughter from his first marriage that the attic was demolished. “She called me around 1:00 pm and said, “Dad and Miloš demolished the house with an excavator!”. When I came, I experienced a shock. Only the garage on the ground floor of the house remained, with a bar. Now I just have to move in there. My ex-husband has a restraining order because he beat me up on the lot the week before last, so I ended up in the ER. His new girlfriend was with him then. I was bruised and wore a longette for seven days, and my mother helped me with my daughter“, she says.

The interlocutor mentions that her ex-husband threatened her and asked her to move out of the house, which, according to her, they shared. “I don’t want to do that because we built it together. He used to work at City Enterprise as a driver, and I was at “Niš Express”. And then we did everything for the company we opened. She is still working. The trial for the division of property was held, and another was to be held soon. The daughter was assigned to me. My lawyer will file criminal charges against him with the Second Municipal Prosecutor’s Office for incitement. This is a crime, to let him do such a thing to his child,” emphasizes Jelena J. and appeals to the competent institutions to react, since there is another victim of domestic violence, who lives in fear for her life and that of her daughter.

