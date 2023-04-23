TV rights, Serie A thinks of a Sky-Dazn co-exclusive: this is how the broadcasting of matches could change

The A league come up with a plan to keep your income up tv rights and point to billion per season. And the idea, according to what he writes Republicmust be sought in a new formula of concessions of the images of the top championship that it would foresee an exclusive for two Sky-Daznwith a contract that is no longer three years, but of 5 years.

Per Louis DeSiervowhat will affect TV rights from 2o24 onwards will be “The hardest call ever”but the new proposal developed by the top management has already been renamed “Matryoshka announcement” precisely because of its structure which would involve several broadcasters at the same time.

The problem is that to maintain current standards, 927 million euros per year paid by Dazn in the last three years, something has to be invented because no TV is willing to commit itself again to shelling out such a high figure. However, this is a figure that Serie A needs. So the League is ready to launch the new offer in May: at least five packs, each with very different definitions. But what seems to be able to satisfy both sellers and buyers seems to be one: dividing the cake between Dazn and Sky, making sure that both have almost all the matches. The championship could be seen both on one and on the other in co-exclusive.

In fact, Dazn will no longer be able to count on the support of Tim which allowed him to reach figures like the ones he is paying today for exclusive TV rights. At the same time, Sky has launched the new TV and wants to forcefully return to have a central role in the football league. So the idea is to give 9 out of 10 meetings to both. Then, the customer would choose which platform to subscribe to. This would allow Serie A to have revenues at the current level and for a longer period, TVs to be able to have all the matches substantially at half price and customers to choose the platform to which to subscribe. Therefore, only the competitiveness of the project would make the difference on the success or failure of the project.economic offer for subscribers and the quality of service offered. On the final price, at the moment, there seems to be a difference of around 100 million between what the League would like to ask and what the TVs are willing to offer.

And the tenth game? Likely, it would be the second pick of each round that would end up on one third platform. And to show interest are, from what we read, Amazonhappy with the debut with the European matches, e Mediaset who would return to Serie A, after the always positive experiences in Europe and the Italian Cup. Cost of the single match? 100 million a year circa.