Twitter returned the blue chulito some accounts

The platform has apparently reinstated some labels for celebrities and media, as less than 5% of the 407,000 verified profiles signed up for the new “Twitter Blue” plan.

On Saturday, Twitter reintroduced the blue badge, after removing free user badges for some media outlets and celebrities, a move opposed by many stakeholders. Elon Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion at the end of October, has vowed to remove the blue tick that users receive if they verify their identity and meet certain conditions.

On Thursday, the company began removing badges en masse, causing thousands of popular accounts to appear without a verified badge. Now you have to pay $8 per month to get the blue badge. This allows you to take advantage of other “Twitter Blue” benefits, including improved visibility and reduced advertising.

According to Travis Braun, a Berlin, Germany-based software developer who monitors social media platforms, fewer than 5 percent of the 407,000 profiles he reviewed signed up for the new plan. On Friday and Saturday, many celebrities regained their composure, including author Stephen King, NBA champion LeBron James and former US President Donald Trump.

“I personally paid for several (passes),” Musk tweeted on Friday. The label has been reinstated for some news outlets, including the New York Times, with the gold label reserved for organizations that pay at least $1,000 per month.

Many of those who received the blue badge said they did not sign up because the seal has become a symbol of support for Musk, the mogul who owns Tesla and SpaceX.