The words of the Prime Minister one year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine

«A year ago the Russian Federation shocked the world invading UkraineRussia had already carried out aggressions towards its neighbors in the past and had never extinguished the claims on what it calls its historical borders but no one could imagine such a serious act ».

The prime minister says so Giorgia Meloni in a message on the occasion of theanniversary of the war in Ukraine.

February 24, 2023 – Updated February 24, 2023, 10:36 am

