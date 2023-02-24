When James Harden he knew that one of the students injured in the February 13 shooting on the Michigan State campus (in which three students died and five were injured) was a his big fan he immediately wanted to intervene. John Hao – 20 years old – was shot in the back by the man who opened fire on the boys, and is now found admitted to hospital paralyzed from the waist down. A terrible story that deeply affected the Sixers star. “When tragedies like this happen – Harden said after the victory against Memphis – you sit down and think about life and the fact that there are much bigger things than basketball. As soon as I knew he was a fan of mine, I wanted to intervene as soon as possible to understand what I could do, anything”. Harden had some members of his staff join the boy who brought basketball shoes, including a pair worn by the player which will be used by the fundraiser started by a friend of Hao on the GoFundMe platform. The Beard has therefore video called the boy trying to force him. “I’m with you – she told him – I know it’s hard right now, but you have to try to stay strong. You have to think positive and keep fighting. I by your sidethings are coming to cheer you up and i hope they make you smile a little, i love it when you smile. Let me know if you need anything“. Harden then talked about what happened after the Sixers’ game win against Memphis, in which he was decisive with 31 points. “I am fortunate to be in a position where I can impact people’s lives – he explained -, this is what matters to me and makes me happy. What happened is a tragedy, a completely unexpected thing that he had no control over, it’s insane. I’ll do everything I can to help himI hope it can recover. I gave him my number and whatever he needs he can call me.”