A year has passed since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022 and turned into a war of attrition over time, with hundreds of thousands of deaths, both among Ukrainian and Russian soldiers and among civilians. In recent months we have seen thousands of images of the conflict: from those of the evacuation of Ukrainian cities to those of the repeated Russian bombing of hospitals, schools, houses and energy infrastructures; from those of soldiers’ funerals to those of the Bucha massacre, where over 400 civilians are believed to have been tortured and killed by Russian troops. We have lined up some of the most significant ones, which help reconstruct the most notable moments of the war so far.

Warning: Some readers may find the images too impressive

