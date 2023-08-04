A youtuber in New York gives free PlayStation and computer and chaos breaks loose in the square – Corriere TV

The streamer Kai Cenat had promised his 5 million followers consoles and gaming chairs

The free distribution of Playstation 5 consoles announced by the US youtuber Kai Cenat has sparked a real riot in Union Square – New York. The images show a crowd in the grip of chaos: there are those who engage in fights and those who throw objects at other people. It is not yet clear if there are any injuries. NYPD is trying to disperse the crowd. Youtuber Kai Cenat has five million followers on Instagram: in the story in which he announced the free gifts to followers, he specified that he would distribute PCs and gaming chairs, consoles and gift cards.

August 4, 2023 – Updated August 4, 2023 , 11:17 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

