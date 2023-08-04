Home » A youtuber in New York gives free PlayStation and computer and chaos breaks loose in the square – Corriere TV
World

A youtuber in New York gives free PlayStation and computer and chaos breaks loose in the square – Corriere TV

by admin
A youtuber in New York gives free PlayStation and computer and chaos breaks loose in the square – Corriere TV

The streamer Kai Cenat had promised his 5 million followers consoles and gaming chairs

The free distribution of Playstation 5 consoles announced by the US youtuber Kai Cenat has sparked a real riot in Union Square – New York. The images show a crowd in the grip of chaos: there are those who engage in fights and those who throw objects at other people. It is not yet clear if there are any injuries. NYPD is trying to disperse the crowd. Youtuber Kai Cenat has five million followers on Instagram: in the story in which he announced the free gifts to followers, he specified that he would distribute PCs and gaming chairs, consoles and gift cards.

August 4, 2023 – Updated August 4, 2023 , 11:17 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Analysis: Counting the CCP’s invasion of the airspace as the first strike against Taiwan

You may also like

New sentence for Alexei Navalny: 19 years for...

STELLANTIS Growth in Europe thanks to commercial vehicles...

Basketball, Italy wastes but wins in extra time:...

Niger no longer wants anything to do with...

Ukraine’s Revolutionary Marine Drones: Shaping the Future of...

The Economic Community of West African States is...

Niger, meeting between coup plotters and delegates from...

The Russian Army Showcases New Killer Weapons and...

Georgia, landslide hits a hotel in Shovi: at...

strengths and weaknesses of offers under 10 euros...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy