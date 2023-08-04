Home » Serie A: Ex-Frankfurt Kamada moves to Lazio Rome
Serie A: Ex-Frankfurt Kamada moves to Lazio Rome

Serie A: Ex-Frankfurt Kamada moves to Lazio Rome

Status: 08/04/2023 21:56

Former Frankfurt football pro Daichi Kamada has found a new sporting home in Italy. The 26-year-old Japanese is moving to Italian first division club Lazio Rome on a free transfer, the club in the capital announced on Friday evening.

Kamada is expected to join the team once final visa matters are settled. The Champions League participant had already published a video of Kamada’s arrival in Rome on Thursday evening. Kamada, wearing a Lazio scarf around his neck, said “Forza Lazio” to the camera.

There had been speculation about Kamada’s future several times before. The Japan international has been traded to several top clubs including Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan. Kamada’s contract with Eintracht Frankfurt expired in the summer.

