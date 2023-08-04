war preparation? US discovers secret Chinese bio-lab in California

It was actually just a deposit near 850 I Street in Reedley, California. The competent authority had determined that a garden hose had been unlawfully attached there and dispatched officials to investigate the situation.

But unplanned, the investigation, via minor stages, led to the involvement of the Fresno County Health Department, who took the opportunity to look around the entire neighborhood and found an unregistered, seemingly abandoned biology lab in a warehouse. The Sun reported first.

Almost 1,000 genetically modified mice and numerous viruses

The discovery prompted a scrutiny of the clandestine lab, reports The Sun. Gradually, the health authority found 36 freezers containing over 800 biological materials such as blood, cells and body fluids, nearly 1,000 genetically modified mice, a room to manufacture unlicensed Covid-19 test kits and pregnancy tests.

The FBI and the CDC, the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, got involved. At the camp, the CDC found bacterial and viral agents, including malaria, herpes, E. coli, hepatitis B and C, and chlamydia.

Secret laboratory was under Chinese control

Further investigation revealed, according to The Sun, that the lab was under the control of Chinese company Prestige BioTech, which is not licensed to handle deadly viruses.

Universal Meditech, Inc, a Californian manufacturer of medical devices, had previously had its headquarters at the same location. Prestige was Universal’s largest creditor before the company filed for bankruptcy.

“I’ve been with this agency for 30 years and I’ve never seen anything like it,” David Luchini, director of Fresno’s health agency, told the Mid Valley Times.

Speculations about Chinese military involvement

The discovery of the Chinese secret laboratory has triggered a wave of speculation in the USA. Was it sloppy lab management? Or maybe the Chinese military had a hand in it?

After the find, the political expert at the American think tank, the Council on Foreign Relations, Kyle Bass, suggested that the secret laboratory’s point of view was no coincidence. After all, the important US Navy base at Lemoore is only 60 kilometers away from Reedley.

“If pathogens were to break out of the biolab, it could paralyze the entire US aircraft carrier fleet,” Bass wrote on Twitter, according to t-online. “And they may soon be at war with China over a possible invasion of Taiwan.”

Health authorities appease citizens

The deputy director of the Fresno health authority, Joe Prado, however, appeased after the find. The mice were most likely used to test the Covid 19 test kits – not for military purposes.

However, the laboratory was run extremely sloppily and did not comply with legal requirements.

“Here at the Department of Health, we have our own lab, so we’re very familiar with the legislation and how to store and control an infectious agent,” he told the Mid Valley Times. “And in this one [Labor]in this warehouse such controls were simply absent.”

