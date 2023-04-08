New York – Within hours a judge of the Texas banned the use of the abortion pill, while a federal judge a Washington established that the pill must remain on the market in at least twelve democratically led states. The two decisions mark a short circuit in American life, ten months after the Supreme Court ruling that revoked the right to abortion, established in 1973. Since then the country has split into two, between conservative anti-abortion states, and Progressive states in favor of women’s rights.



On social media they have been talking for months about Taliban States, the “Taliban States”, which have made abortion a religious crusade. After having obtained the annulment of the right, the anti-abortionists want the complete ban and the zeroing of any alternative form that leads to the termination of pregnancy. Many states have also included cases related to rape and incest in the bans. The lawsuit in Texas had been brought forward by doctors and anti-abortion associations against the Food and Drug Administration, the federal drug agency. The anti-abortionists had asked the judge to block the sale of mifepristone, the steroid also known as Ru-486, the main drug used by American women to terminate pregnancy. The district judge who granted the request is Matthew Kacsmaryck, was nominated by Donald Trump and is considered an ultra-conservative. Kacsmaryck accuses the FDA of “failing to evaluate the psychological and medical effects of mifepristone use.” The decision was suspended for seven days, a window of time granted to the American administration to appeal. The White House has already got to work with the lawyers and the Justice Department, also because the risk is that of unleashing panic in millions of people.

But in a dramatic turn of events, shortly after a federal judge in Washington ruled that the pill must remain accessible at least in those states that have not placed restrictions. In appearance it seems a situation of paralysis, in reality other conservative judges could be called into question by anti-abortionists. The Texas decision has provoked harsh reactions among progressives and doctors. Some analysts have recalled that the pill has a death rate of five cases in a million. Penicillin 20 out of a million, Viagra 49. “If the Texas judge – they tell CNN – is so worried about the effects of mifepristone, then ban penucellin and viagra”. Lawyers in Texas called the judge’s decision a “historic victory”. The American Medical Association, the organization that represents around 300,000 doctors rejected the measure, speaking of an “attack” on a drug used for more than twenty years by millions of women.