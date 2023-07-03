ABUP Decor Show at Pro Magno Centro de Eventos – MONDO MODA

ABUP Decor Show takes place between the 17th and 20th of July, at Pro Magno Centro de Eventos, in São Paulo. Organized by the Brazilian Association of Utilities and Gifts Companies, the edition will feature 181 exhibitors from different parts of the country in the decoration markets.

“Undoubtedly, the pandemic period we are going through was a milestone with regard to the movements that led us to look at our homes in depth. Although consumption is not at the same level as in 2020 and 2021, regardless of the audience, there is a unanimous desire to decorate your home with quality products that follow decorating trends”, says Jamil Rima, president of ABUP.

Still according to the Association, the fair opens up a close contact both for the generation of B2B business and a continuous exchange between exhibitors and shopkeepers regarding the movement of the market and a deeper reading from the perspective of the producer, as well as the shopkeeper, who communicates directly with architecture and interior design professionals and end consumers.

Among the sectors that will be present at the ABUP Decor Show are a wide variety of decorative objects, of the most different materials and models for all residential environments, lighting, set tables, authorial pieces and a diversity of handicrafts that cover the most varied expressions.

As an association that operates in the growth of participating companies, for another year ABUP opens space for two projects that aim to open the market to small exhibitors: Projeto Célula, which dedicates an area of ​​the fair with the proposal to give visibility to designers with independent and small-scale production; and Authorial Design, which includes those who act through the creation of pieces.

“We are aware of the importance of supporting these small entrepreneurs in their expansion in the market. With great satisfaction, in recent years we have counted a number of participants who started at the ABUP Decor Show, through these initiatives, and today they have grown exponentially”, reveals the president of ABUP.

Still regarding the tradition of handmade products, Sebrae recently highlighted the expansion of the artisanal sector, both for decoration and for fashion, due to the identity of creations, exclusivity, sustainability and reality. Still according to the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service, the appreciation for handicrafts is reinforced by the appreciation of consumers with the Brazilian cultural identity and the desire to live with a decoration capable of emanating sensations such as warmth, comfort and affective memories.

About ABUP

Headquartered in São Paulo, ABUP – Brazilian Association of Utilities and Gifts Companies – is a non-profit association formed by a group of companies that have been operating in the HOME segment for 28 years. In the effort of continuous growth and improvement, it provides an exchange of ideas and relationships, encourages and stimulates the entrepreneurship of its associates. Through its initiatives, it holds events, the most important national business fairs in the sector, promotes its exhibitors internationally and contributes to the growth of the Brazilian economy.

Service:

ABUP Decor Show

Date/Time: July 17th and 19th (10am to 7pm) and July 20th (10am to 5pm)

Location: PRO MAGNO Centro de Eventos (Av. Profa. Ida Kolb, 513 – Jardim das Laranjeiras – São Paulo)

Accreditation through the link:

