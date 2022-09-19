Anger explodes in China. The Chinese pour anger against the authorities who insist on social media policy Zero Covid. The latest case that angers the population of the Asian giant, a few weeks before Congress and the awaited “coronation” of Xi Jinping for an unprecedented third term, is the death of 27 people in an accident involving the bus with which they were transported to a facility for the quarantine in a China that perseveres between lockdowns, mass tests and isolation.

The events took place in the early hours of yesterday, September 18, in southwestern province of Guizhou. There were a total of 47 people on the bus, the other twenty were injured. In Guizhou, CNN points out, citing official data, only two people are death due to Covid since the beginning of the pandemic on 38 million inhabitants and on Saturday in the province, a total of 712 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, about 70% of the total in the whole country. The incident immediately popped up yesterday afternoon among the most popular topics on Weibo, before – writes the Guardian – to suddenly disappear from the first 50 trending topics. Unsubscribe from WeChat some of the most critical posts, the harshest comments removed from Weibo. “What makes you think that one day you will not be on that night bus?” Wrote a user, who – underlines the CNN – obtained more than 250,000 likes before encountering Chinese censorship. “We are all on that bus – commented someone else – Only we haven’t crashed yet.”

According to the Sandu County Police, the bus “Yes is flipped over on one side“. One of the photos circulated on social media yesterday shows a bus with top completely crumpled on itself, while it is being towed and sanitized from the outside by an operator protected by an anti-contamination suit. And another shot that immortalizes i at night has gone viral, the Guardian points out passengers andautistic bus with the anti contamination suits. The Guizhou authorities confirmed that the vehicle “was transporting people linked to the epidemic to quarantine” from the capital Guiyang, a city with six million inhabitants, put in lockdown at the beginning of September.

It is not clear whether the passengers were Covid patients, close contacts of people who tested positive or simply people who lived in buildings where positive cases were found. And, CNN points out, it is also unclear why the bus travels at night since long-distance bus travel between 2 and 5 in the morning is prohibited in China. L’accidentaccording to authorities, it is occurred at 2.40 and the bus was on its way from Guiyang to a county 249 kilometers from the city.