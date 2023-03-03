Home World Accident in Corso Calatafimi, car stuck on the tram tracks and haywire traffic
World

Accident in Corso Calatafimi, car stuck on the tram tracks and haywire traffic

by admin
Accident in Corso Calatafimi, car stuck on the tram tracks and haywire traffic

by blogsicilia.it – ​​4 seconds ago

Paralyzed city in Palermo due to an accident in the Corso Calatafimi area. A motorist would have lost control as he crossed the viale Regione overpass, at the height of Corso Calatafimi, remaining stuck on the tram tracks. Traffic in…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Accident in Corso Calatafimi, car stuck on tram tracks and haywire traffic appeared 4 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Doctor who treated protesters in Iran killed. The police: "She was the victim of a road accident". Activists: "False, she was tortured to death"

You may also like

the ZTE Green 5GC White Paper

The minister and his 100,000 Whatsapps that ended...

Juve Next Gen-Vicenza, the report cards: Soulé magic...

The US Environmental Protection Agency requires testing whether...

Three global pharmaceutical companies left BiH | Info

Noches del Botánico discovers its national and international...

grew Westbrook humbled | Sports

Udinese – Tomorrow we play / The latest...

The long network of supporters of Messina Denaro,...

Russell Westbrook humiliation at the match against Golden...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy