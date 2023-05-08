Accidents in the mountains, falls during the descent from the Gran Sasso: hiker died

The man, a mountaineering instructor, died after falling from the Bissolati canal, while descending the mountain, after reaching the summit of Corno Grande
A hiker, 52-year-old Fabio Racanella, originally from Orvieto, died late this morning after falling from the Bissolati canal, on the Gran Sasso.
The accident and the rescue
The man was hiking on mountaineering skis and had reached the summit of Corno Grande, where he met other hikers. During the descent he was seen falling by an air rescue technician who triggered the alarm. The 118 helicopter intervened on the spot but for the 50-year-old there was nothing to do. The body was transferred to the Teramo morgue. The carabinieri of Pietracamela (Teramo) are investigating the incident.
Who was the victim
According to what has been learned, Racanella was a mountaineering instructor, a great connoisseur of the mountains and a member of the Cai. In his city, many knew his great passion for sport and the mountains. A passion that also emerges from social networks, where he had published several photos with mountain landscapes, even in snowy landscapes, with skis on his feet.