Home » Accidents in the mountains, falls during the descent from the Gran Sasso: hiker died
World

Accidents in the mountains, falls during the descent from the Gran Sasso: hiker died

by admin
Accidents in the mountains, falls during the descent from the Gran Sasso: hiker died

The man, a mountaineering instructor, died after falling from the Bissolati canal, while descending the mountain, after reaching the summit of Corno Grande

Your browser does not support HTML5

A hiker, 52-year-old Fabio Racanella, originally from Orvieto, died late this morning after falling from the Bissolati canal, on the Gran Sasso.

The accident and the rescue

The man was hiking on mountaineering skis and had reached the summit of Corno Grande, where he met other hikers. During the descent he was seen falling by an air rescue technician who triggered the alarm. The 118 helicopter intervened on the spot but for the 50-year-old there was nothing to do. The body was transferred to the Teramo morgue. The carabinieri of Pietracamela (Teramo) are investigating the incident.



read also

Skier dies after a 100m flight above Courmayeur

Who was the victim

According to what has been learned, Racanella was a mountaineering instructor, a great connoisseur of the mountains and a member of the Cai. In his city, many knew his great passion for sport and the mountains. A passion that also emerges from social networks, where he had published several photos with mountain landscapes, even in snowy landscapes, with skis on his feet.

The recovery of the body of the skier swept away yesterday by an avalanche above Courmayeur, 20 March 2023. ANSA/ VALDOSTAN ALPINE RESCUE ++HO NO SALES EDITORIAL USE ONLY++

read also

Avalanche in Val di Rhemes overwhelms Alpine guides course: three missing

You may also like

Sarajevo fighter Varešanović left the press conference Sport

Singer Đura Đalinac passed away Entertainment

Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan sent...

Trapani Birgi radio sounding on Monday 08 May...

Cottarelli on his resignation as senator: «Uncomfortable in...

Anabela’s daughter was hanging out with the murdered...

Federer, champion in business: richer now than as...

Dragana Mirković and Nino Rešić | Entertainment

subic record fighter | Sport

passion for Aries, diplomacy for Taurus

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy