In a big confession, Aca Bulić revealed the details of his turbulent life and why he thought he would not live to see his 23rd birthday.

Source: Kurir/Ana Paunković/TV/Printscreen/Youtube/donii Champion/Denis Cyga/MNPress

Aca Bulić, son Jusuf Jusa Bulić who was killed on May 4, 1998, in a great confession for “Courier” he revealed the details of his life and what it was like growing up next to his father who was authoritative and who was known in the Belgrade underground in the nineties of the last century. He grew up in Belgrade in the nineties, when he was only 17 years old, he passed by the Headquarters of the Serbian Volunteer Guard and he invited his company from New Belgrade to go to war to defend the homeland.

He spent three full years on the battlefield, during which time his father Jusuf Jusa Bulić was considered the main financier of weapons for the soldiers of Željko Ražnatović Arkan. When he returned from the battlefield to his native Belgrade, his parents decided to take him away from the unstable environment and send him to London to get an education in order to completely escape from war and crime. Then his father was killed on May 4, 1998 in front of his cafe in an organized ambush. He buried him with his mother, and then a large inheritance of his father’s business awaited him when he was only 24 years old. He tried to protect the property, but also to increase it as much as he could.

Ace Bulic’s first era

“Growing up was like in a movie, and it was divided into two phases. The first was when my father was in prisons, I was young then, and my parents were divorced. I lived with my grandmother, grandfather and mother, and I saw my father occasionally when he was released from prison. I had a double life, I went to school, and on the other hand me my father ran those casinos abroad, so I could see the core of Yugoslav crime. I would not call them criminals, but mangupis, because at that time it was not as organized as it is today. There were codes and respectit was simply a different time“, begins the confession of Aca Bulić.

Then he looked back at I love Zemunac because Aca’s father was a part of “of the Zemun clan“. He also added how it looked the day when he was informed that his father was killed together with bodyguard Petar Vujacić, an official of the then football first league club Železnik.

“They were all natives, they grew up in difficult conditions, their parents had no money to support them. They went abroad and did what they did, my impression is that they were organized and that they successfully performed their tasks. Although, it’s different than what it is today, so it’s not so harsh and there were some codes. Three days before that, I had a wedding in London, and if I hadn’t done it, I wouldn’t have even seen my father.

Four years before that, I go to London, study there, then live and work, and then I decide to get married. I invited him to the wedding, he came, the day after he returned and was killed that evening. I remember that exactly at that time a lamp exploded, because we were still collecting impressions from the wedding, we were wondering what happened to the lamp, and at that moment we (Ljubiša Buha) is Chume reported what happened. Then all those terrible scenes follow, I had to break the news to all the family members, my younger brother… The next day I get on a private plane and that’s when the second era of my life begins“, says Aca Bulić.

Ace Bulic’s second era

In another era of his life, Aca Bulić applied for “Arkan’s tigersHe spent three years on the battlefield.

“TI could only describe it with the sentence ‘the foolishness of youth‘. The word financier sounds very difficult, but it is not that there is no truth, at that time everyone helped the commanding officer as much as they could, and all this because of patriotism and Serbianness. At the age of 16, I was passing by a headquarters where there was a column of people and then I said to myself what I am doing here while others are going to war. I immediately went to the bank, left some documents, returned to the area and 17 of my comrades went with me to the battlefield. I have nothing good to say about the battlefield, it’s an ugly experiencealthough I grew up there in a very short time and understood that life is not as we perceive it“, states Aca Bulić.

He met on the battlefield Milorad Ulemek Legija and Luka Bojović. He described his impressions from the battlefield, and then continued on the work inherited from his father.

“I came with 17 people, a group of friends who loved and cared for each other. However, a battlefield as a battlefield, a totally different environment and energy, so we all took care of ourselves and thus met a lot of guys, among whom were Legion and ‘our Luka‘, and in my opinion, they are people who fought for Serbia just like us, I have only the nicest things to say about them. On (Luka Bojović) for me, he represents a child from Belgrade who took the path he chose for himself. Mada, I will always remember him as a good guy and someone who fought for Serbia and he was correct in our stories. I didn’t think that, after my father’s death, I would live to be 23 years old. What he left to me, I make sure that I never leave something like that to my childthat is, such types of problems.

Our love was immeasurable and it was she who made me continue with football and that his name would not be tarnished, that he owed money to someone, etc. My mother and I talked about it ourselves, we knew what was waiting for us, but we were ready to continue what my father started with his greatest love, that is, football. Everything that is said about casinos, bookmakers is half true and half not. It is true that he lived a gambling life, people think that they are wealthy, but in reality they are poor, only after some names like (Into them) Bokana i Pen (Subotica) the second phase of his father’s life began when the money came. Before that, there were mangups who went around Europe, who didn’t have too much money, there were more human values, and later comes a period where it becomes more and more interesting“, pointed out Aca Bulić.

Engagement in Serbian football

Aca Bulić then takes over the former first league team, football club Železnik. The sports public believed that the club would quickly fail, and a sharp denial followed winning the Cup of Serbia and Montenegro while playing in Europe. However, he retired from football “overnight”.

“When I inherited the club it was difficult, especially that first year. The powerful in Serbia led the teams and I simply had no space to survive that first year, the bombing saved me. I remember that I could only play a regular game with Proleter from Zrenjanin. I progressed quickly in football, I was even appointed as the president of the Premier League Association and automatic vice-president of the association. Although, I didn’t manage to last, because I represented uncorrupted football, and then I lost to Tomislav Karadžić by a few votes.“, concluded Aca Bulić.

(MONDO/Kurir)