ACEMDD Event at Elixir Restaurant & Lounge Bar – MONDO MODA

World

by admin
A ACEMDD – Campinas Association of Decoration and Design Companies – brought together architects, interior designers, retailers and the press on the night of November 27th at the Elixir Restaurant & Lounge Bar. The event celebrated the success of 2023, in addition to revealing Canada as the destination for the ACEMDD 2024 Award Experience.
The board of directors, formed by Luis Dal Molin (Luis Dal Molin), Tani Tjong (Expansion Director) Denis Caramori and the Marketing committee formed by Mônica Seiffert, Denise Furcolin, Lucia Freitas and Susi Dal Molin, welcomed guests for a happy hour cheered up.
ACEMDD was founded 14 years ago with the aim of strengthening the relationship between associated stores and professionals in the segment, stimulating new projects and businesses. In addition to rewarding, the board believes it is important to promote new cultural experiences, architectural debates and knowledge, contributing to building the repertoire of professionals and maturing our market.
Photos: Guilherme Gongra

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

